Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part IV

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring My Hero Academia, CLAMP, Evangelion, Khara, Bleach, Gundam Hathaway, Precure, Shonen Jump, Wit Studio, & more!

The last meal of the year in Japan is often the toshikoshi soba noodles. Meant to signify the changing of the year, Japanese people enjoy a bowl as the new year rolls in. So, let's enjoy some toshikoshi soba while enjoying some New Year's greetings:

Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!

/／
Happy New Year!🌟
\＼
2026 marks the long-awaited broadcast of Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
To celebrate, we'll be releasing an brand-new original illustration every month!♪
This is January's illustration.✨
We look forward to your continued support this year!

Bleach

bleach_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©久保帯人／集英社・テレビ東京・dentsu・ぴえろ

Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill

campfire_cooking_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©江口連・オーバーラップ／MAPPA／とんでもスキル

Clamp

clamp_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©CLAMP • Shigatsu Tsuitachi CO., LTD.

Cygames

cygames_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© Cygames, Inc.

Evangelion

eva_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©カラー

Gushing Over Magical Girls

gushing_over_magical_girls_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©⼩野中彰⼤・⽵書房／魔法少⼥にあこがれて製作委員会

Suisei Hoshimachi

hoshimachi_suisei_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©星街すいせい

Futago Kamikita (Precure Manga)

kamikita_futago_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©ABC-A・東映アニメーション

Motoki Koide (Akuma de Kujaku no Hanashi Desu)

koide_motoki_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©小出もと貴

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway

gundam_hathaway_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©創通・サンライズ

My Hero Academia

mha_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
© 堀越耕平／集英社・僕のヒーローアカデミア製作委員会

Ninja vs. Gokudo

🎍Seriously Happy New Year🎍
Thanks for watching the anime in 2025!!!
Looking forward to 2026!!!

schwinn (Hanamonogatari)

schwinn_new_years_2026
Image via bsky.app
©schwinn

Sonic Cross Worlds

sonic_cross_worlds_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©SEGA

Space Brothers

A New Year message from Chūya Koyama-sensei.🚀
Happy New Year!
2026!
I'm currently drawing the manuscript for Volume 46, which is scheduled to be the final volume.
It looks like Space Brothers will finally come to an end this year. I'm excited to see how it wraps up myself.
To everyone who has read the series this far, thank you for sticking with me until the final volume.

Studio Khara

studio_khara_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©カラー

Tales of video game series

tales_of_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
TALES OF™ Series & ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. © いのまたむつみ ©豚島康介

Weekly Shonen Jump editorial team

weekly_jump_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©末永裕萄・馬上鷹将／集英社

Wit Studio (Ascendance of a Bookworm)

wit_studio_new_years_2026
Image via x.com
©香月美夜・TOブックス／本好きの下上製作委員会2026

We sincerely thank you for your support last year.
All our staff will continue to work hard this year, so we would appreciate your continued support.
New Year's Day, Reiwa 8 [2026]

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part V (2026-01-01 19:00)
follow-up of Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part III
discuss this in the forum (4 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives