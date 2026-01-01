Interest
Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part IV
The last meal of the year in Japan is often the toshikoshi soba noodles. Meant to signify the changing of the year, Japanese people enjoy a bowl as the new year rolls in. So, let's enjoy some toshikoshi soba while enjoying some New Year's greetings:
Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
/／— アニメ『アズールレーン びそくぜんしんっ！にっ！！』公式 (@azurlane_bisoku) December 31, 2025
新年あけましておめでとうございます！🌟
\＼
2026年はアニメ『アズールレーン びそくぜんしんっ！にっ！！』がいよいよ放送！
これを記念して毎月1枚、描き下ろしイラストを公開しちゃいます♪
1月のイラストはこちら✨
今年もよろしくお願いいたします！#びそくアニメ#アズールレーン pic.twitter.com/rnii8leFsx
/／
Happy New Year!🌟
\＼
2026 marks the long-awaited broadcast of Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!
To celebrate, we'll be releasing an brand-new original illustration every month!♪
This is January's illustration.✨
We look forward to your continued support this year!
Bleach
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill
Clamp
Cygames
Evangelion
Gushing Over Magical Girls
Suisei Hoshimachi
Futago Kamikita (Precure Manga)
Motoki Koide (Akuma de Kujaku no Hanashi Desu)
Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway
My Hero Academia
Ninja vs. Gokudo
🎍本気謹賀新年(マジあけおめ)🎍— TVアニメ『忍者と極道』公式 (@ningoku_anime) January 1, 2026
2025年はアニメの視聴心底感謝ｯｽ!!!
2026年も夜露死苦(よろしく)!!!#忍者と極道 pic.twitter.com/Ksj3qcyXJF
🎍Seriously Happy New Year🎍
Thanks for watching the anime in 2025!!!
Looking forward to 2026!!!
schwinn (Hanamonogatari)
Sonic Cross Worlds
Space Brothers
小山宙哉から新年のメッセージが届きました🚀 pic.twitter.com/PME19iVzyq— 宇宙兄弟【公式】🚀 (@uchu_kyodai) January 1, 2026
A New Year message from Chūya Koyama-sensei.🚀
Happy New Year!
2026!
I'm currently drawing the manuscript for Volume 46, which is scheduled to be the final volume.
It looks like Space Brothers will finally come to an end this year. I'm excited to see how it wraps up myself.
To everyone who has read the series this far, thank you for sticking with me until the final volume.
Studio Khara
Tales of video game series
Weekly Shonen Jump editorial team
Wit Studio (Ascendance of a Bookworm)
We sincerely thank you for your support last year.
All our staff will continue to work hard this year, so we would appreciate your continued support.
New Year's Day, Reiwa 8 [2026]
