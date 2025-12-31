Historie Manga Gets TV Anime by LIDEN FILMS

A website opened on Thursday to announce a television anime adaptation of Hitoshi Iwaaki 's Historie manga. LIDEN FILMS is animating the production.

Iwaaki noted in the announcement of the anime that he first conceived the story over four decades ago, and first began sketching the art in his then-tiny studio some 20-odd years ago.

Kodansha 's K manga is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

After shocking the world with Parasyte , Hitoshi Iwaaki is back with a series he's been aching to tackle since even before his pro manga debut! A historical epic set in ancient times, Historie tells the story of Eumenes, a young man with quick wits and a vast destiny to fulfill. In time, he'll become a famed army commander and personal secretary to Alexander the Great—but the road to this glory is fraught with danger… "

Iwaaki began his ongoing manga Historie in Kodansha 's Afternoon in October 2004. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on June 21, 2024, and the series has over 4.7 million copies in circulation. The series won the Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs' Media Arts Festival Award for manga in 2010 and the 16th Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize in 2012. It won the Best General Manga category in the 49th Kodansha Manga Awards in 2025.

Iwaaki's Parasyte ( Kiseiju ) manga ran from 1990 to 1995 and inspired an anime series and two live-action films from 2014-2015.