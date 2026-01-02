Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance Reveals Main Cast, Promo Video

Visual, story also revealed for series debuting in July 2026

The official website for the Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha franchise revealed a new visual, promotional video, main cast, and story on Saturday for Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS Gun Blaze Vengeance , the franchise's 20th anniversary anime.

The below video features Nana Mizuki 's song "Never Surrender."

The anime stars:

Azusa Tachibana as Shiina Kuze, a high school student who lives on an isolated island. She lives with her sister Setsuna, and is a member of the hunting association tasked with eradicating the invasive alien species on the island.

Rina Hidaka as Setsuna Kuze, Shiina's younger sister who takes pride in taking care of the household chores and cultivating a vegetable garden. She is in elementary school and is an outstanding student.

Asaki Yuikawa as Towa Yorumi, a mysterious young woman who is "active in the shadows of society as a 'Majin' ('Demon')."

The following four characters are mysterious young women who are backers of Towa.

Chiharu as Shiori Aizawa

Aika Kobayashi as Yuuna Kitamori

Ayasa Itō as Aoi Niina

Hina Aoki as Yuzu Kodera

Returning cast members include:

Yukari Tamura as Nanoha Takamachi

as Nanoha Takamachi Nana Mizuki as Fate T. Harlaown

as Fate T. Harlaown Kana Ueda as Hayate Yagami

In the show's story, 30 years ago, an unknown "invasive alien species" appeared and brought the world to the brink of ruin. Humans and the invasive species are fighting for dominion, and although humanity has now barely secured its own safety, their world could collapse at any time. While people are terrified of death, they also turn a blind eye to the peril around them and live their everyday lives. Amidst this, the "United Nations Investigation Agency EXCEEDS" works to fight against the invasive species and disasters.

On the island country Mizuho in the far east, on an isolated island, lives Shiina Kuze. She is a hunter whose job it is to eradicate the invasive species on the island, and she wishes to live a quiet life with her sister Setsuna.

The staff had revealed on Friday the anime will premiere in July.

Franchise co-creatoris credited as the new anime's original story creator and scriptwriter.is returning fromandto direct at) is serving as both character designer and chief animation director, andis credited for the original character designs.

In addition to the new anime, the manga Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha EXCEEDS launched on Kodansha 's Suiyōbi no Sirius (Wednesday Sirius) service in April 2025. Franchise creator and writer Masaki Tsuzuki is drafting the original story concept for the manga, and Shūichi Kawakami ( Extreme Hearts original character designs, art for pop-up Lyrical Store, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha innocent game and manga) is drawing the art.

The franchise's 20th anniversary projects also includes Lyrical Selection or Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha 20th Anniversary Selection, a television edit version of the franchise's Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's anime films, which began airing in October 2024.

Writer Masaki Tsuzuki , director Akiyuki Simbo , and the studio Seven Arcs launched the franchise in 2004 with the 13-episode Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha television anime. Four more television anime series followed, culminating with Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid in 2015 and the spinoff ViVid Strike! in 2016. Two movies, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha The MOVIE 1st and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha the Movie 2nd A's , adapted the first two television series in 2010 and 2012. Two more films, Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Reflection and Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Detonation , followed in 2017 and 2018. Discotek Media released both films on Blu-ray Disc in August and September 2023. The franchise also spawned several manga, novels, and drama CDs.