Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Gets New Finale Film

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Otona e no Kaidan (The Steps to Become an Adult), the Kaguya-sama: Love is War anime's new television special, ended on Wednesday with an announcement of a brand-new Kaguya-sama: Love is War film. Original manga creator Aka Akasaka drafted the original story concept for the film, which will serve as the overall story's conclusion.

Akasaka explained that the new film is not an anime adaptation of the manga, but an entirely new work, made by everyone on the anime team, that no one has seen before. The team decided to make the film about four years ago, and Akasaka described the film as "new, but nostalgic."

Viz Media is publishing Aka Akasaka 's original manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war! Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?! Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga entered its final arc in October 2021, and it ended in November 2022.

The first television anime of the manga premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Season 2 premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime. An original video anime ( OVA ) project shipped in May 2021.

The series' third season premiered in April 2022. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening that month at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends- ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: First Kiss wa Owaranai ), the anime film adapting the manga's story arc of the same name, opened in Japan on December 17, 2022.

Source: Comic Natalie