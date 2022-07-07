Kaguya-sama: Love is War Series Gets Anime Film

The August issue of Kadokawa 's Newtype magazine announced on Friday that Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War series is getting an anime film titled Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai : First Kiss wa Owaranai ( Kaguya-sama: Love is War : The First Kiss Never Ends), adapting the manga's story arc of the same name. The arc takes place after the end of the anime's third season.

The final hour-long episode of Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- , the series' third season, aired on June 24, and it first announced the new anime.

The series' third season premiered on April 9. Aniplex of America hosted the U.S. premiere advanced screening on April 2 at the Aratani Theater in Los Angeles and at Japan Society in New York.

The first television anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime, premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation also dubbed both seasons of the anime. An original video anime ( OVA ) project shipped in May 2021.

The manga entered its final arc in October 2021. This year's 31st issue of Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine revealed on June 30 that the manga would end in 14 chapters. If there are no delays, the manga will end in October.

Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

All's fair when love is war!

Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!

Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy's student council, making them the elite among elite. But it's lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There's just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they're both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but it moved to Young Jump in March 2016. Shueisha published the manga's 26th compiled book volume on June 17.