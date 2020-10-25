Kaguya-sama: Love is War Anime Gets 3rd Season, OVA

Show's 2nd season premiered in April

The official Twitter account for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War television anime announced on Sunday that the anime will get a third season as well as an OVA project. The OVA will launch in 2021. The franchise held an event on Sunday.

Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai? Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen , the second season of the television anime of Aka Akasaka 's Kaguya-sama: Love is War ( Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunōsen ) manga, premiered on April 11. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. Funimation is also dubbing both seasons of the anime.

The new season included returning staff members, such as director Mamoru Hatakeyama , script supervisor Yasuhiro Nakanishi , character designer Yūko Yahiro , composer Kei Haneoka , and studio A-1 Pictures . Masayuki Suzuki performed the opening theme song "Daddy! Daddy! Do! feat. Airi Suzuki ," and Haruka Fukuhara performed the ending theme song "Kaze ni Fukarete" (Blown by the Wind).

The first television anime premiered in January 2019 and aired for 12 episodes. Aniplex of America streamed the series on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and FunimationNow . The company also released the anime on Blu-ray Disc on February 18.

The manga also inspired a live-action film that opened in Japan on September 2019. The film ranked at #1 in its opening weekend.

Akasaka began the series in Shueisha 's Miracle Jump magazine in May 2015 but moved it to Young Jump in March 2016. The manga has also inspired two spinoff manga series.