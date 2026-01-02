Kaijū Jieitai Manga Enters Final Arc

Image via Amazon Japan © Junya Inoue, Seiichi Shirato, Shinchosha

Kaijū Jieitai : Task Force for Paranormal Disaster Managament

) announced on Friday that his(Monster Self-Defense Force) manga is entering the final arc. The manga's 69th and most recent chapter launched on Monday.

The manga debuted in Shinchosha 's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in May 2020. The manga moved to Monthly Comic @Bunch 's digital magazine Comic Bunch Kai in April 2024. Shinchosha published the manga's 21st compiled book volume on December 9. The manga's 54-page prologue chapter appeared in April 2020. The manga centers on a global survival battle and a hyper-realistic monster search-and-destroy operation following a massive tsunami in the Pacific Ocean caused by an undersea landslide.

Studio Hisekutta and Seiichi Shirato are also credited as working on the manga.

Inoue launched the Btooom! manga in Shinchosha 's Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2009, and then transferred it to Monthly Comic @Bunch in 2011. The manga ended its serialization in Monthly Comic @Bunch in March 2018, and a different ending ran in Shinchosha 's B Bunch magazine later that year. The two versions of the manga's 26th and final volume shipped in July 2018.

Yen Press published the manga in English. A 12-episode anime adaptation of the series aired in 2012. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired, and Sentai Filmworks released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2013.

Central Park Media published Inoue's Otogi Matsuri manga in English.

Source: Junya Inoue 's X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.