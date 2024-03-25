Monthly Comic Bunch Magazine Ends Physical Version, Launches Online Magazine

Comic Bunch Kai launches online on April 26; fates of manga revealed

Image via Monthly Comic Bunch website © Shinchosha

Comic Bunch Kai

The May issue of'smagazine revealed last Thursday that the issue is the magazine's final physical issue, before it becomes a new digital manga magazine titled, which will launch on April 26.

Eri Nanato and Satoshi Kameyama 's Boku no Tsuma wa Hattatsu Shōgai manga ended in the same issue. Tarō Samoedo 's Artiste manga will move to sister magazine Kurage Bunch . Junya Inoue 's Kaijū Jieitai manga will continue in Comic Bunch Kai on April 26.

Michihiko Fujiei ( The Yokai Caretaker ) will launch a new manga on Comic Bunch Kai titled Saigo no Restaurant Dante (The Last Restaurant Dante). Sōichi Sumoto (also known by the pseudonym Souichi Moto ) will also launch a new manga on Comic Bunch Kai titled Hōjin Dakkan: Jieitai Tokushubutai ga Ugoku Toki (Recovering Japanese Nationals: When the SDF Special Forces Move Out).

Similarly, Ko Hiratori and artist J-ta Yamada will launch a new manga in the JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World series on Comic Bunch Kai titled JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World Autumn . Much like the earlier manga and its JK Haru is a Sex Worker in Another World Summer manga, the new manga adapts a sequel short story novel in the series.

Shinchosha launched the Weekly Comic Bunch magazine in 2001, and it transitioned into a monthly magazine in 2011. The magazine has published such manga as Btooom! , BTOOOM! U-18 , Blue Thermal -Aonagi Daigaku Taiiku-kai Kōkū-bu- , Gangsta. , Change the World: Bloodthirsty Killer from Today , Usamaru Furuya 's No Longer Human , I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! , Papa and Daddy's Home Cooking , Rose Bertin: The Dressmaker That Launched a Thousand Dreams , and Tsuyuno-chan Likes to Show Off , all of which have been licensed in English. Among these, Btooom! , Gangsta. , and Blue Thermal have inspired anime adaptations.