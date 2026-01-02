Tubi Adds Sugar Sugar Rune Anime

All 51 episodes of 2005 anime stream subbed

Image via Tubi © 安野モヨコ／講談社・マーベラスエンターテイメント・ぴえろ・テレビ東京

Thestreaming service is streaming all 51 episodes of thetelevision anime in Japanese with English subtitles.

The anime premiered in July 2005.

Yusuke Matsui (CG animator and CG animation director for Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ) and Studio Khara producer Kohei Fujiwara revealed a 20th anniversary " Sugar Sugar Rune Les deux sorcières " anime short at the Japan Expo event in July 2025. Matsui announced that production on a separate, full-fledged anime project using similar CG animation has also been green-lit. " Sugar Sugar Rune Les deux sorcières " serves as a prologue to the original manga.

The same Japan Expo event revealed that the original Sugar Sugar Rune manga will go back on sale in the United States, Italy, and Taiwan this year. According to the panel, Udon Entertainment will offer the manga in the United States.

Udon Entertainment had announced its license for the manga in 2015. The company describes the story:

In the Magical World, the future queen is chosen by selecting two young witches and sending them to the Human World, where they'll compete to capture the hearts of boys. Whoever has collected the most by the end of the competition is crowned queen. This generation's Queen Candidates are best friends and polar opposites Vanilla Mieux and Chocolat Meilleure, the daughters of the current queen and her former competitor (respectively). They're aided by their assigned mentor and guardian, pop idol witch Rockin' Robin, and their two animal familiars, Blanca the mouse and Duke the frog. But the girls have more to deal with than just competing for hearts at school. There's something weird about the cool, mysterious middle school boy Pierre, who resembles the evil king Glace—and he seems to be after Chocolat. Now, both trapped within their own new goals, the two witches must fight their way and retain a friendship which no magic can defeat.

Anno serialized the manga in Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine from 2004 to 2007. Del Rey previously licensed and released all eight volumes in English.

Source: Tubi via The Fandom Post's Bluesky account