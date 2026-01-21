Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle to Be 1st Anime to Play in IMAX's Taller Aspect Ratio

Screenings with some scenes in 1.43:1 ratio start in 2 Japanese theaters on February 6

The official website for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, announced on Wednesday that the film will have a special IMAX screening edition that will expand the aspect ratio of some scenes vertically to 1.43:1. The screenings will start on February 6 in two select theaters in Tokyo and Osaka.

Many anime films, including this current Demon Slayer film, have playedon IMAX screens for over a decade. Howver, the current Demon Slayer film will be the first anime film to have a special edition with scenes in IMAX's unique, taller 1.43:1 aspect ratio. Aniplex streams a video showing the comparison between the standard edition and the special IMAX screening edition.

The special IMAX screenings will run at the Grand Cinema Sunshine Ikebukuro in Tokyo, and at the 109 Cinemas Osaka Expo City . 100,000 limited A5-size IMAX visual illustration boards will be handed out as an exclusive gift to attendees at the special IMAX screenings.

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

The film has sold a total of 26.76 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 39,000,218,500 yen (about US$244 million) as of January 13. The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, 2025, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

The film is one of the winners for the Award of Excellence for Animated Film in the 49th annual Japan Academy Film Prize. The winners of the category go on as nominees for the "Best Award," and the winner, along with winners for other categories, will be revealed at a ceremony in Tokyo on March 13.