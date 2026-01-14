Evangelion: 3.0 Revival Screening Opens at #6

Image via Eiga.com © Khara

The Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film, screening as part of the "Monthly Eva: Evangelion 30th Movie Fest. 2025-2026" revival screenings of the Evangelion franchise 's six films, ranked at #6 in the opening weekend of its revival screening.

The film's revival screening opened on January 9, and will end on January 15. The revival screening is specifically showing the film's "3.333" version with the Evangelion : 3.0(-46h) short and the Evangelion : 3.0(-120min.) motion comic.

The Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time revival screening will screen on February 13-19. The revival screening will specifically screen the film's "3.0＋1.01" version.













Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, rose from #10 to #8 in its 26th weekend. The film earned 65,005,200 yen (about US$408,300) from Friday to Sunday. The film has sold a total of 26.76 million tickets, and has earned a cumulative total of 39,000,218,500 yen (about US$244 million).

The film had sold a total of 23,042,671 tickets for 33,056,606,000 yen (about US$224 million) as of September 15, 2025, its 60th day in the Japanese box office. This made it the second highest-earning film of all time at the Japanese box office, surpassing Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli 's 2001 film Spirited Away .

The film is now the highest-earning anime film of all time worldwide, as well as the highest-earning Japanese film of all time worldwide. The film has sold 89,177,796 tickets for 106,370,568,950 yen (about US$685 million) worldwide as of November 16. This feat makes it the first Japanese film to earn over 100 billion yen (about US$644 million) worldwide.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train , the October 2020 film from the same franchise , is currently the highest earning film in Japan, with a 40.75 billion yen (about US$277 million in current conversion) total take in Japan.

The 4K remaster of Satoshi Kon 's Paprika anime film stayed at #1 in its second week in the mini theater rankings.

Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2) (link 3), comScore via KOFIC