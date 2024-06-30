Demon Slayer Gets Anime Film Trilogy Adapting 'Infinity Castle' Arc

The final episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime aired on Sunday and announced that the anime is getting a film trilogy that will adapt the "Infinity Castle" arc. Crunchyroll also announced it will bring the films exclusively to theaters globally.

The anime premiered on the Fuji TV channel and its affiliates with a one-hour special on May 12 at 11:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. EDT), and ended with the 60-minute-long eighth episode on Sunday.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered in April 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.