Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Anime Ends With 2 Extended Episodes

Episode 7, 8 to be 40 minutes, 60 minutes long

The staff for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime announced on the official website on Sunday that the final two episodes of the anime will have extended lengths. Episode 7 will be 40 minutes long, and episode 8 will be 60 minutes long.

Episode 7 will premiere on Fuji TV on June 23 and episode 8 will air on Fuji TV on June 30. The episodes will also air on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , and Tochigi TV on June 29 and July 6 respectively.

A "Hashira Training Arc Climax Special Screening" for the final two episodes will also be held on the premiere date of the final episode at the TOHO CINEMAS in Shinjuku. There will be a talk event after the screening.

The anime premiered on the Fuji TV channel and its affiliates with a one-hour special on May 12 at 11:15 p.m. (10:15 a.m. EDT).

Image via Demon Slayer series' Twitter account ©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training-

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc

, the theatrical screening of the one-hour first episode of thetelevision anime and the final episode of, opened in Japanese theaters on February 2, and then traveled to several countries as part of a World Tour.

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered on April 9, 2023 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.