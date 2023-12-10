Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Anime Premieres in Spring 2024 With 'World Tour' in February in 140 Countries

Tour to stop in New York, London, Mexico City, more

Aniplex revealed in its "promotion reel 2024" video for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise on Sunday that the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc television anime will premiere in spring 2024 with a one-hour episode.

The anime will also have another "world tour" that will screen the final episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc and the first episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc in Japan and 140 countries and regions starting in February.

The world tour will screen in:

Tokyo on February 2-3

New York on February 10

Seoul on February 11

Mexico City and Singapore on February 17

Jakarta on February 18

Paris and Taipei on February 24

London and Hong Kong on February 25

The English video above also says the film will screen in theaters on February 23 and in 4K and IMAX.

The video also revealed a new key visual for the world tour:

A special "Kimetsu TV -THE WORLD-" livestream for the franchise will start at 11:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EST).

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered on April 9 with a one-hour special and aired for 11 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll is streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.