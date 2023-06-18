News
Demon Slayer Manga's Hashira Geiko Arc Gets TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
The 11th and final episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen) television anime ended on Monday with an announcement that the next arc, Hashira Geiko-Hen (Hashira Training Arc), is getting a television anime adaptation.
【テレビアニメ「鬼滅の刃」柱稽古編】— 鬼滅の刃公式 (@kimetsu_off) June 18, 2023
「鬼滅の刃」柱稽古編のテレビアニメ化が決定。
柱稽古編 テレビアニメ化決定PVを公開しました。 https://t.co/ESzR7sfhK7
▼柱稽古編 公式サイト https://t.co/pYF04nEfp6#鬼滅の刃 #柱稽古編 pic.twitter.com/gV1AfgtPO8
Character designer and chief animation designer Akira Matsushima drew the teaser visuals above.
The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc anime premiered on April 9 at 11:55 p.m. JST on Fuji TV with a one-hour special. Ahead of the new arc's premiere, two specials for the previous Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime aired on April 1 and April 8.
Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and will also produce dubs for the anime in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi.
Theatrical screenings of the anime opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings played in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.
Director Haruo Sotozaki, character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima, the animation studio ufotable, and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.
The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation. Adult Swim's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.
The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc, a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc (Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.
Source: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc episode 11
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history