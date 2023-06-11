Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Anime's 70-Minute Finale Airs on June 18

The 10th episode of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Katanakaji no Sato-Hen ) television anime confirmed on Sunday that the arc will end in the next episode, with an extended 70-minute timeslot, on June 18.

©吾峠呼世晴／集英社・アニプレックス・ufotable

The anime premiered on April 9 at 11:55 p.m. JST onwith a one-hour special. Ahead of the new arc's premiere, two specials for the previousanime aired on April 1 and April 8.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs and will also produce dubs for the anime in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi.

Theatrical screenings of the anime opened on February 3 in 418 theaters in Japan. The screenings include episodes 10 and 11 of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc , as well as the first Swordsmith Village Arc episode. The screenings played in theaters in over 95 countries and territories.

Director Haruo Sotozaki , character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima , the animation studio ufotable , and the main cast are all returning for the new arc.

The first television anime of Koyoharu Gotouge 's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga premiered in April 2019. Aniplex of America licensed the series and streamed the show on Hulu , Crunchyroll , and Funimation . Adult Swim 's Toonami programming block premiered the television anime in October 2019.

The Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train anime film began screening in Japan in October 2020. Crunchyroll and Funimation are streaming the film.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc , a seven-episode arc that adapts the Mugen Train film, premiered in October 2021. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc ( Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yūkaku-hen ) television anime then premiered in December 2021 with a one-hour special. Funimation and Crunchyroll both streamed the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc anime.

Source: Mantan Web