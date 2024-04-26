Manga Planet Adds Pumpkin Night Manga in English

Image via Amazon Japan © Masaya Hokazono, Seima Taniguchi, Line Comics

announced on Thursday that it will launchand'smanga in English. The company has yet to announce a release date.

The series briefly went on hiatus in May 2021 and returned in July that same year. The manga's second part ended on December 6. Hokazono and Taniguchi launched the third part of the manga on January 17.

The manga's story begins when a girl named Akemi Nakatani is followed by someone named " Pumpkin Night " on social media, and receives a threatening private message right before being murdered while talking to a friend on the phone. Her friend, a boy named Kazuya Makino, is Pumpkin Night 's next target. It turns out that Pumpkin Night 's true identity is Naoko Kirino, a girl bullied from childhood who has escaped from a mental institution to take revenge on her bullies.

Hokazono and Taniguchi launched the manga on the Manga Life Win website in 2016 and restarted serialization on LINE Manga app in August 2019. LINE Digital Frontier published the manga's seventh compiled book volume (image right) in October 2022. Hokazono and Nao Kurebayashi launched the Naoko ~ Pumpkin Night Gaiden~ manga prequel in LINE Manga in June 2020.

Hokazono serialized the Inugami manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine from 1996 to 2002 with 14 volumes. Hokazono later drew a new version of the manga with modifications titled Inugami Kai for 10 volumes. Manga Planet is publishing Hokazono's Inugami Kai and Doctor Mordrid manga in English.

Source: Press release