Jujutsu Kaisen, Berserk Deluxe, Spy x Family Manga Rank on NYT May Bestseller List

Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22 ranked at #2, Berserk Deluxe volume 1 at #8, and SPY x FAMILY volume 11 at #13.

The 11th volume of SPY x FAMILY ranked at #7 on April's list. The 37th volume of My Hero Academia ranked at #8, and the 105th volume of One Piece at #11 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



