Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, Berserk Manga Rank on NYT June Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man, Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, and Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early June.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
Chainsaw Man volume 15 ranked at #2, Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22 at #6, and Berserk Deluxe volume 1 at #12.
The 22nd volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #2 on May's list. The first volume of Berserk Deluxe ranked at #8 and the 11th volume of SPY x FAMILY at #13 in the same month.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list