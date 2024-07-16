My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Berserk Manga Rank on NYT July Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Kōhei Horikoshi, Shueisha Inc., VIZ Media LLC

Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia , Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 , Kentarō Miura 's Berserk Deluxe , Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen , and Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early July.

The manga on this month's list includes:

#2: Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia volume 38

's volume 38 #5: Naoya Matsumoto 's Kaiju No. 8 volume 10

's volume 10 #8: Kentarō Miura 's Berserk Deluxe volume 1

's volume 1 #9: Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 22

's volume 22 #11: Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man volume 15

The 15th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #2 in June's list. The 22nd volume of Jujutsu Kaisen ranked at #6 and the first volume Berserk Deluxe at #12 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list