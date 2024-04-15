News
Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, One Piece Manga Rank on NYT April Bestseller List
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY, Kōhei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, and Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga ranked on The New York Times' monthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.
The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.
SPY x FAMILY volume 11 ranked at #7, My Hero Academia volume 37 at #8, and One Piece volume 105 at #11.
The 14th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #3 on March's list. The 20th volume of Dragon Ball Super ranked at #10, and the first volume of Berserk Deluxe at #11 in the same month.
Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list