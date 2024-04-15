Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, One Piece Manga Rank on NYT April Bestseller List

Image via Amazon © Tatsuya Endo, SHUEISHA Inc., Viz Media

The New York Times'

's's, and'smanga ranked onmonthly Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list released in early April.

SPY x FAMILY volume 11 ranked at #7, My Hero Academia volume 37 at #8, and One Piece volume 105 at #11.

The 14th volume of Chainsaw Man ranked at #3 on March's list. The 20th volume of Dragon Ball Super ranked at #10, and the first volume of Berserk Deluxe at #11 in the same month.

The New York Times posted its first updated Graphic Books and Manga bestseller list in October 2019, and it is one category of the newspaper's current bestseller lists.



Source: The New York Times' Graphic Books and Manga list