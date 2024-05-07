Re: Sukeban Deka Manga Heads to Final Chapter

© Shinji Wada, Ashibi Fukui, Akita Shoten

The June issue of'smagazine revealed on Tuesday that'smanga is heading to its final chapter.

The manga based on Shinji Wada 's Sukeban Deka manga launched in Monthly Princess in February 2021. The manga is a remake of Wada's classic Showa era manga in the Reiwa era.

Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in April 2022, and the fourth volume in March 2023.

Wada's iconic Sukeban Deka manga centers on Saki Asamiya, a high school delinquent who strikes a deal with the police to investigate her former high school and bust illegal gang activities, in exchange for her mother's pardon. Armed with her metal yo-yo, she fights the Mizuchi sisters, who de facto control the school.

Sukeban Deka inspired two other spinoff manga. Saori Muronaga launched Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka (The Sukeban Deka who leapt through time ) in Monthly Princess in January 2021, and the manga ended in June 2023. Shingi Hosokawa and Sai Ihara 's Sukeban Deka Pretend manga also launched in Monthly Princess in August 2021, and the series ended on March 6.

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.