Saori Muronaga's Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka Manga Ends

The June issue of'smagazine announced on Saturday that's) manga will end in the magazine's July issue, which will ship on June 6.

Based on Shinji Wada 's Sukeban Deka manga, the Toki o Kakeru Sukeban Deka manga's story centers on a high school girl named Tomoe, who is talented in karate, but lacks self-confidence and has a timid personality. She gets involved in a riot one day, and a mysterious man tells her to become a Sukeban detective. Tomoe travels across time and space, and meets another Sukeban detective, Saki Asamiya.

Muronaga launched the manga in Monthly Princess in January 2021. Akita Shoten published the manga's first and second compiled book volumes in April 2022, and the third volume on March 16.

Wada's iconic Sukeban Deka manga centers on Saki Asamiya, a high school delinquent who strikes a deal with the police to investigate her former high school and bust illegal gang activities, in exchange for her mother's pardon. Armed with her metal yo-yo, she fights the Mizuchi sisters, who de facto control the school.

The late Wada serialized the manga in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1976 to 1982. The manga inspired a 1991 video anime project and several popular live-action series and films in the 80s. It also inspired a 2006 live-action film.