Manga Plus Partners with France's Japan Expo for Manga Contest

Entries in English, French accepted

The X (formerly Twitter ) account for Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service announced on Monday that it will partner with France's Japan Expo event for a new manga contest "A La Recherche de Nouveau Manga" (The Search for New Manga). The contest will accept entries in English and French. The companies will reveal more details in February.

Image via Manga Plus' X/Twitter account © Shueisha

Twin Engine and Straight Edge announced the "Anime de Sekai e! Shōsetsu Taishō" literary award in 2024, and revealed the winners in June 2024. The winner's work received a novel and an anime adaptation. Twin Engine and Straight Edge will also consider making the winner's work into a manga and video game.

Kadokawa held the global "Wordless World Manga Contest" contest in October 2024-February 2025. The competition sought manga without speech bubbles or lettering.

Shueisha launched the MANGA Plus service worldwide in January 2019. The service is Shueisha 's first foray into direct service globally. MANGA Plus has 6 million monthly active users. The Shonen Jump+ Editorial Department manages overseas distribution through MANGA Plus in-house.