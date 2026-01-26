News
Chaos Game's Daiki Yamazaki Launches New Manga
posted on by Alex Mateo
Golden Phantom manga debuts on Feburary 25
This year's March issue of Kodansha's Afternoon magazine revealed last Friday that Daiki Yamazaki (Chaos Game, pictured right) is launching a new supernatural battle manga titled Golden Phantom in the magazine's next issue on February 25.
Yamazaki published the "Kishibe no Yume" one-shot manga in Kodansha's Moae magazine in 2022.
Yamazaki launched the Chaos Game manga in Kodansha's Afternoon magazine in July 2022, and ended it in June 2024. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in September 2024.
Kodansha's K Manga service published Chaos Game in English.
Source: Afternoon March issue