Chaos Game's Daiki Yamazaki Launches New Manga

Golden Phantom manga debuts on Feburary 25

Golden Phantom

This year's March issue of'smagazine revealed last Friday that, pictured right) is launching a new supernatural battle manga titledin the magazine's next issue on February 25.

Yamazaki launched the Chaos Game manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in July 2022, and ended it in June 2024. Kodansha published the manga's fifth and final compiled book volume in September 2024.

Kodansha 's K Manga service published Chaos Game in English.

Yamazaki published the "Kishibe no Yume" one-shot manga in Kodansha 's Moae magazine in 2022.

