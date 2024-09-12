Kodansha's K MANGA Platform Adds The Long Summer of August 31st, Chaos Game Manga in English

Kodansha 's K MANGA platform announced this week it has added Ikkado Ito 's The Long Summer of August 31st manga and Daiki Yamazaki 's Chaos Game manga in English. The first 12 chapters of the former and the first 11 chapters of the latter are available to read for free now.

Kodansha describes The Long Summer of August 31st 's story:

Two high schoolers, Suzuki-kun and Takagi-san, met in a time loop on August 31st. They are the only ones who can retain their memories when the day repeats itself. A possible cause of the time loop is Suzuki-kun's unfinished business for the summer, a guy's greatest objective... A time loop comedy of youth that tackles love head-on!

Ito debuted the series in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in March 2023.

Ito launched the I'm Not Meat: Get Your Filthy Paws Off Me! ( Boku wa Oniku janai ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine in July 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2021. Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga under its Ghost Ship imprint.



© Daiki Yamazaki, Kodansha

Chaos Game 's

An occult suspense story packed with mysteries and battles!

describesstory:

Yamazaki launched the manga in Kodansha 's Afternoon magazine in July 2022. Kodansha shipped the fourth compiled volume of the manga on March 22. It will ship the fifth compiled volume on September 20.

Yamazaki published the " "Kishibe no Yume" "one-shot manga in Kodansha 's Moae magazine in 2022.

