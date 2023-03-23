I'm Not Meat's Ikkado Ito Launches New Manga

August 31 no Long Summer manga launches on March 30

The 17th issue of Kodansha 's Morning magazine announced on Thursday that manga author Ikkado Ito will start a new manga titled August 31 no Long Summer (The Long Summer of August 31) in the magazine's 18th issue on March 30. The magazine will publish the manga's first two chapters. Ito also announced the new manga on their Twitter account on Tuesday and posted an illustration to commemorate the new serialization.

Image via Ikkado Ito's Twitter account

The manga is about two high school students, Suzuki and Takagi, who are stuck in a time loop and always return to the 31st of August. Suzuki finds a way to get out of the loop, and asks Takagi a big favor.

Ito launched the I'm Not Meat: Get Your Filthy Paws Off Me! ( Boku wa Oniku janai ) manga in Shogakukan 's Monthly Spirits magazine in July 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2021.

Seven Seas Entertainment licensed the manga under its Ghost Ship imprint, and will publish the manga's third and final volume in English on May 2.