A Condition Called Love Side Story Series Ends in 3 Chapters

Manga's side series debuted in October following original manga's end

Image via Kodansha USA Publishing © Megumi Morino, Kodansha, Kodansha USA Publishing

A Condition Called Love

revealed on X/Twitter on Friday that the) manga's side story series will end in three chapters.

The side story series launched in Kodansha 's Monthly Dessert magazine in October 2025.

Morino launched the original A Condition Called Love manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Dessert magazine in December 2017, and ended it in July 2025. The manga has over 4 million copies in circulation (including digital copies). The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th Manga Awards in 2021. Kodansha published the manga's 18th compiled book volume on October 10.

Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga in English digitally in 2020. The company published the manga's first compiled book volume physically in English in January 2023, and released the 16th volume on April 8. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …

The manga's anime adaptation premiered in April 2024. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.