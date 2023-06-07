Megumi Morino's A Condition Called Love Shōjo Manga Gets TV Anime in 2024

A website opened on Wednesday to announce the television anime adaptation of Megumi Morino 's A Condition Called Love ( Hananoi-kun to Koi no Yamai ) manga, which is slated for premiere in 2024. The website also revealed the anime's teaser visual.

© 森野萌・講談社／「花野井くんと恋の病」製作委員会

Morino also drew an illustration to celebrate the anime announcement:

© 森野萌・講談社／「花野井くんと恋の病」製作委員会

Morino launched the manga in Kodansha 's Monthly Dessert magazine in December 2017. Kodansha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on June 13. The manga has over 3.8 million copies in circulation. The manga won the Best Shōjo Manga award in Kodansha 's 45th Manga Awards in 2021.

Kodansha USA Publishing started publishing the manga in English digitally in 2020. The company published the manga's first volume physically in English on January 24, and the fourth volume on July 18. Kodansha USA Publishing describes the manga's story:

Hotaru is a 16-year-old high school first-year who has always been ambivalent about love, preferring instead to have a lively life with her family and friends. So when she sees her schoolmate, Hananoi-kun, sitting in the snow after a messy, public breakup, she thinks nothing of offering to share her umbrella. But when he asks her out in the middle of her classroom the next day, she can't help but feel that her life is about to change in a big way …

Morino launched the Wake Up, Sleeping Beauty manga in Monthly Dessert in 2014, and the manga ended in its sixth and final volume, which released in July 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga in English. Morino's My Fair Neighbor manga serialized in Monthly Dessert from August 2013 until January 2014.