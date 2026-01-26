Dragon Quest VII Reimagined Game Introduces Main Characters in New Trailer

Square Enix streamed a new trailer on Monday for its Dragon Quest VII Reimagined game, a remake of the 2000 Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past PS1 game that is separate from the Nintendo 3DS remake. The video introduces the main cast of characters.

The game will launch on February 5 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows.

A playable demo for the game launched on January 7. Progress from the demo will carry over into the full game. Users who play the demo will also receive a Day Off Dress for Maribel as a reward.

The remake features an enhanced story that streamlines the experience, a "Moonlighting" mechanic that allows for two vocations at once, a "Monster Master" vocation, and quality-of-life improvements.

The game is getting a Collector's Edition that includes a SteelBook case, Smile Slime plush, ship in a bottle figure, and three paid DLC packs. The Digital Deluxe Edition features 48 hours of early access, a unique costume for Ruff, and the three DLC packs.

Enix released the original Dragon Quest VII game for the original PlayStation console in Japan in 2000 and North America in 2001.

Square Enix released the Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past ( Dragon Quest VII: Eden no Senshi-tachi , or Dragon Quest VII: Warriors of Eden) 3DS remake of the original PlayStation title in Japan in 2013 and in the West in September 2016. The game featured new graphics, and the Western release included a new translation.

The "HD-2D" remakes for Dragon Quest I & II launched on October 30 for Switch, Switch 2, PS5, Xbox X|S, and PC via Steam and Windows.