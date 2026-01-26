AnimeJapan Previews Current Leaders in 'Manga We Want to See Animated' Poll

Vote on which of 48 manga you want to see as an anime

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the AnimeJapan event announced the interim results for this year's "Manga We Want to See Animated" ranking poll on Monday. The event staff noted that in past polls, the SPY×FAMILY and The Apothecary Diaries manga ranked in the top spots before actually becoming anime series (and popular ones, at that).

Fans can vote on 48 titles. According to the interim results, the top 10 works are currently (in no particular order):

Voting for the poll ends on January 30 at 11:59 p.m. JST (9:59 a.m. EST). Each person can only vote once on up to three titles. The organizers will announce the winners on March 4, and hold the awards ceremony on the same day. The top 10 winners will be on display at AnimeJapan 2026 from March 28 to March 29.

AnimeJapan also introduced the "Indie Game We Want to See Animated" poll for this year's AnimeJapan event. Voting began on January 26 and will run until February 11. Fans can only cast one vote from up to 35 titles. The organizers will announce the winners on March 28. The top 10 winners will be on display at AnimeJapan 2026 from March 28 to March 29.

This year's AnimeJapan event will be held on March 28-31. As in previous years, the first two days are open to the public, and the last two are business days.