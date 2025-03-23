AnimeJapan Reports Record Attendance in 2025, March 28-31 Return in 2026

152,400 attendees on 2025's public days, with 1 out of 10 being from overseas

Image via AnimeJapan ©AnimeJapan 2025

The staff for the AnimeJapan convention announced on Monday that next year's event will be held on March 28 to 31, 2026. (As in previous years, the first two days are open to the public, and the last two are business days.)

AnimeJapan 2025's public days took place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue this past weekend. The event had 116 booths, the highest in the event's history. The event had a new "White" main stage this year, for a total of four main show stages running 52 stage panels (along with a separate Ambassador Stage). With the Cosplayers World area outside and the Family Anime Festa for children inside, the event expanded its footprint area to its highest ever.

The event reported 152,400 attendees across its two public days. That is a 15% increase from 2024's outing (which itself saw a 32% increase from 2023). This year's number is the highest the event has reported, higher than 2018's number of 152,331.

AnimeJapan reported that 1 in 10 attendees this year came from overseas.

Source: Comic Natalie