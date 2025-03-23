News
AnimeJapan Reports Record Attendance in 2025, March 28-31 Return in 2026
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
AnimeJapan 2025's public days took place at the Tokyo Big Sight venue this past weekend. The event had 116 booths, the highest in the event's history. The event had a new "White" main stage this year, for a total of four main show stages running 52 stage panels (along with a separate Ambassador Stage). With the Cosplayers World area outside and the Family Anime Festa for children inside, the event expanded its footprint area to its highest ever.
The event reported 152,400 attendees across its two public days. That is a 15% increase from 2024's outing (which itself saw a 32% increase from 2023). This year's number is the highest the event has reported, higher than 2018's number of 152,331.
AnimeJapan reported that 1 in 10 attendees this year came from overseas.
Source: Comic Natalie