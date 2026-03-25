Nintendo to Price Digital & Physical Releases of Its Switch 2 Games Differently

Price differences begin in May with Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Image via Nintendo © Nintendo

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

announced on Wednesday that the suggested pricing for its Switch 2 exclusive games will be different between the physical and digital releases, beginning in May. Pre-orders for the upcominggame will be the first to reflect this change.

The company states this change is to "reflect the different costs associated with producing and distributing each format and offers players more choice in how they can buy and play Nintendo games."

The digital version of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book is now priced at US$59.99 on the Nintendo eShop, and the physical version has a suggested retail price of US$69.99.

Image via commons.wikimedia.org © Nintendo

filed a lawsuit against the U.S. government in the U.S. Court of International Trade in early March, over the global import tariff taxes enacted last year. As a result of the Supreme Court's ruling against most of the tariffs on February 20, the company is seeking the refund of the vacated tariffs it paid, with interest.

Nintendo announced in early February the Nintendo Switch console has sold 155.37 million units, surpassing the Nintendo DS' lifetime sales of 154.02 million units to become Nintendo 's best selling console of all time. The new Nintendo Switch 2 system has sold 17.37 million units as of December 31, surpassing the Nintendo Wii U's lifetime sales of 13.56 million units.

Source: Nintendo via Polygon