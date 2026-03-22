Hana-Kimi Anime Gets 2nd Season

Season 1 ended on Sunday

The anime of late manga creator Hisaya Nakajo 's Hana-Kimi manga ended its first season on Sunday with an announcement of the second season:

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Hana-Kimi

Japanese-American track-and-field star Mizuki has gotten herself to transfer to a high school in Japan...but not just any school! To be close to her idol, high jumper Izumi Sano, she's going to an all-guys' high school...and disguising herself as a boy! But as fate would have it, they're more than classmates...they're roommates! Now, Mizuki must keep her secret in the classroom, the locker room, and her own bedroom. And her classmates--and the school nurse--must cope with a new transfer student who may make them question their own orientation...

describes thestory:

The anime had its episode 1 world premiere at the Anime NYC event on August 23. The anime premiered on the Tokyo MX channel on January 4, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. (7:30 a.m. EST), and it also ran on BS11 , MBS , CBC TV , RKB Mainichi Broadcasting , and other channels.

Crunchyroll streamed the anime with English subtitles and same-day dub in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, the CIS, and India.

Nakajo died at 50 years old in October 2023 due to a heart condition.

Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e ( Hana-Kimi ) was Nakajo's defining work, running in Hakusensha 's Hana to Yume magazine from 1996 to 2004.

Nakajo ran a short continuation of the Hana-Kimi manga in 2011, and published a special chapter in 2014. Her latest update to the series was Himitsu - Hana Zakari no Kimi-tachi e After School , which debuted in 2021. Viz Media published the Hana-Kimi manga in North America, and also published her Sugar Princess manga.

The manga inspired a 2007 live-action television series and a second live-action series starring AKB48 idol group member Atsuko Maeda in 2011. Besides the two Japanese live-action television series, the manga also inspired a live-action television version in South Korea and a 2006 live-action television version in Taiwan.