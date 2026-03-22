Kakao Entertainment Reports 1 Billion Pirated Content Removals in Latest Anti-Piracy White Paper

Company states it has helped shut down 32 illegal websites in past 4 years

Image via P.CoK's X/Twitter account © Kakao Entertianment

Kakao Entertainment released its 8th Anti-Illegal Distribution Response White Paper on March 11, reporting that the company has removed more than 1 billion instances of pirated content globally since launching its anti-piracy task force.

The report details the activities of Kakao Entertainment 's Anti-Piracy Response Team, P.CoK (Piracy Control Organization of Kakao Entertainment ), which was established in November 2021 to combat the illegal distribution of webtoons and web novels.

According to the white paper, the company has removed a cumulative 1,004,075,309 copyright-infringing items and helped shut down 32 illegal websites over the past four years.

The latest edition focuses on enforcement activities from July to December 2025. During that period, the team refined its in-house anti-piracy framework known as TTT (Targeting–Tracing–Takedown), splitting the process into two strategies: “Fast Track,” which blocks large volumes of illegal postings quickly; and “Deep Research,” which focuses on identifying and tracking the operators behind piracy sites.

The report also includes interviews with copyright protection experts from organizations such as the Motion Picture Association's Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) and Japan's Authorized Books of Japan (ABJ), highlighting the importance of international cooperation in addressing cross-border piracy.

Kakao Entertainment said its anti-piracy efforts now extend beyond webtoons and web novels to include audiovisual adaptations and other derivative content tied to its intellectual property.

The company added that it plans to continue strengthening copyright protection through a combination of technological enforcement, global collaboration, and user awareness initiatives aimed at protecting creators' rights.

The company's English summary of the white paper can be read here.

Source: YNA (Yoon-hee Cho)