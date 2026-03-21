Season adding Star and Stripe as playable character launches on March 25

Bandai Namco Entertainment streamed a new trailer on Saturday to preview the upcoming season 16 content for its My Hero Ultra Rumble ( My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble in Japan) battle royale-style action game.

The new season includes its first DLC character Star and Stripe, new costumes, new battle styles, and more. The new DLC character is available now, but the new season officially launches on March 25. The new season celebrates the game's 2.5-year anniversary.

English Trailer



Japanese Trailer



The game launched in September 2023 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Season 14 launched on November 14 and Season 15 launched on January 21.

The game centers on eight teams of three players each battling it out in each match. Characters in the game use their Quirks to do battle.

The latest game in the franchise, My Hero Academia: All's Justice , launched worldwide on February 6 (February 5 in Japan) for PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Bandai Namco Entertainment announced earlier this month the My Hero Ultra Impact game will end service on May 18. The game launched for iOS and Android device on in February 2022.

Update: Reworked article to reflect My Hero Ultra Rumble game and not My Hero Academia: All's Justice . ANN apologizes for the error. Thanks, Vinyl.

Sources: Bandai Namco Entertainment America's YouTube channel, Bandai Namco Entertainment 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.