My Hero Ultra Rumble Game's Trailer Reveals September 28 Release Date

Bandai Namco Entertainment unveiled a new trailer for My Hero Ultra Rumble ( My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble in Japan) battle royale-style action game during Tokyo Game Show on Thursday. The trailer reveals the game's September 28 release date on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and September 29 release date on PC via Steam . The trailer is available with both Japanese and English audio:

The free-to-play game launched an open beta test on May 25, and ended it on June 2.

The game will center on eight teams of three players each battling it out in each match. Characters in the game will use their Quirks to do battle. Bandai Namco Entertainment will make costumes and skins available for the characters.

The latest game in the franchise is My Hero One's Justice 2 , which launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2020. The first My Hero One's Justice game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.

