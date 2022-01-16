My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble Game Announced

This year's seventh issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the My Hero Academia franchise is getting a new video game titled My Hero Academia Ultra Rumble .

The game will be free to play and it will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam . Bandai Namco Entertainment is developing the game.

The game will be a battle royale-style action game featuring 24 players, and players participate in teams.

The latest game in the franchise is My Hero One's Justice 2 (pictured at right), which launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and Steam in March 2020. The first My Hero One's Justice game shipped for Switch and PS4 in Japan in August 2018, and then launched for PS4, Switch, Xbox One, and PC in Europe and the Americas in October 2018.



Source: Weekly Shonen Jump issue 7



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Rights Marketing, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.