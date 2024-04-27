The Spring 2024 Light Novel Guide

Art by catfish, typesetting by Gunawan

Welcome to Anime News Network's Spring 2024 Light Novel Guide, the companion to our ongoing manga guide! This season, we have 20 novels with reviews in the guide for you to browse. Every included novel was published in March or April or will be released in May. This guide focuses exclusively on series premieres, i.e., only the first volume–we're not reviewing the whole thing or the digital chapters beyond volume one.

If you've read ahead, please try not to spoil things for people in the forums. All reviews use the same rating scale: 1-5, with 1 being the lowest.

Share your feedback in the forums!