News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 15-21
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine earns 10.4% rating
Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine), the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 21 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 21 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 20 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|April 19 (Fri)
|23:20
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7
|NTV
|April 20 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 20 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 21 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 20 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 20 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|April 20 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)