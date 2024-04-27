×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 15-21

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine earns 10.4% rating

fixvh41vsaenqgj
© 2023 青山剛昌/名探偵コナン製作委員会
Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine), the 26th film in the Detective Conan franchise, aired on NTV on Friday, April 19 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 10.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 21 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
9.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 21 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
7.3
Detective Conan NTV April 20 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.9
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV April 19 (Fri) 23:20 30 min.
4.1
My Hero Academia season 7 NTV April 20 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
Doraemon TV Asahi April 20 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.8
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi April 21 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 20 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.7
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 20 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
2.1
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E April 20 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
2.1

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

follow-up of Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 8-14
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives