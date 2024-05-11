News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 22-28
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop aired on April 28, earned 0.5% rating
Flying Dog's original anime film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru) aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, April 28 at 3:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.5% rating.
The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. earned an 8.6% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|April 28 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|April 27 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|April 28 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia Memories
|NTV
|April 27 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|April 26 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Wonderful Precure!
|TV Asahi
|April 28 (Sun)
|08:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|April 28 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|April 27 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|April 27 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|April 27 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)
