Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 22-28

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop aired on April 28, earned 0.5% rating

visual
© 2020 フライングドッグ／サイダーのように言葉が湧き上がる製作委員会
Flying Dog's original anime film Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop (Cider no Yō ni Kotoba ga Wakiagaru) aired on NHK Educational on Sunday, April 28 at 3:30 p.m., and it earned a 0.5% rating.

The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00 p.m. earned an 8.6% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV April 28 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.7
Detective Conan NTV April 27 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.3
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV April 28 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.7
My Hero Academia Memories NTV April 27 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV April 26 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
2.8
Wonderful Precure! TV Asahi April 28 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.7
One Piece Fuji TV April 28 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.6
Doraemon TV Asahi April 27 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.4
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi April 27 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.4
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E April 27 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

