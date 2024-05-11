News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 29-May 5
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc marathon reruns top TV rankings
Hiroyuki Morita and Studio Ghibli's The Cat Returns film aired on NTV on Friday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.8% rating.
The Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala♪ Star Tanjō anime film aired on NHK Educational on Friday, May 3 at 8:50 a.m. and it earned a 1.1% rating.
The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, April 29 at 8:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.
The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 p.m. earned an 8.4% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Tsunaida Kizuna-hen (marathon rerun part 2)
|Fuji TV
|May 5 (Sun)
|19:00
|193 min.
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Tekishū-hen (marathon rerun part 1)
|Fuji TV
|May 4 (Sat)
|19:00
|154 min.
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|May 5 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|May 4 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|May 5 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3
|NTV
|May 3 (Fri)
|23:00
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|May 4 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|May 4 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia season 7 (premiere)
|NTV
|May 4 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|May 5 (Sun)
|09:30
|30 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)