Japanese Animation TV Ranking, April 29-May 5

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Hiroyuki Morita and Studio Ghibli's The Cat Returns film aired on NTV on Friday, May 3 at 9:00 p.m. and earned a 6.8% rating.

The Kaiketsu Zorori: Lalala♪ Star Tanjō anime film aired on NHK Educational on Friday, May 3 at 8:50 a.m. and it earned a 1.1% rating.

The Eiga Oshiri Tantei Shiriarty anime film aired on NHK Educational on Monday, April 29 at 8:45 a.m. and earned a 0.8% rating.

The episode of the live-action series adaptation of Kana Ozawa's Blue Moment manga that aired on Fuji TV on Wednesday, May 1 at 10:00 p.m. earned an 8.4% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Tsunaida Kizuna-hen (marathon rerun part 2) Fuji TV May 5 (Sun) 19:00 193 min.
8.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc Tekishū-hen (marathon rerun part 1) Fuji TV May 4 (Sat) 19:00 154 min.
6.7
Sazae-san Fuji TV May 5 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.7
Detective Conan NTV May 4 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
5.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV May 5 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.8
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime season 3 NTV May 3 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.0
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi May 4 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.8
Doraemon TV Asahi May 4 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.8
My Hero Academia season 7 (premiere) NTV May 4 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
2.8
One Piece Fuji TV May 5 (Sun) 09:30 30 min.
2.6

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

