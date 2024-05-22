Monster Hunter Stories Remastered Game Reveals New Overview Trailer

The official YouTube channel for the Monster Hunter franchise shared a new overview trailer on Monday for the Monster Hunter Stories remastered game, which comes out for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 14.

The new release of Monster Hunter Stories features full voice acting, improved graphics, a Museum mode, and content that was previously only available in Japan.

In the game's story, in a certain village of Riders, children start their adventure with a game of "Egg Hunting Tag." The protagonist, Lilia, and Shuval go into the forest and discover a monster egg, and the egg hatches. Through this meeting, the monster awakens, and the three friends each start to walk on their own separate paths.

Monster Hunter Stories originally launched for Nintendo 3DS in October 2016 in Japan and in the West in September 2017. CAPCOM released the game for smartphones in Japan in December 2017 and in the West in September 2018.

The Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin game launched worldwide for Switch and PC via Steam in July 2021.

The Monster Hunter Stories RIDE ON tie-in anime premiered in Japan in October 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series with English subtitles as it aired and Funimation streamed an English dub .

The Monster Hunter series recently celebrated 100 million sales across the franchise.