News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 19-25
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 for Switch stays at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|10,198
|266,189
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|8,491
|5,971,181
|3
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|8,448
|1,396,628
|4
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|7,113
|7,885,519
|5
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|6,847
|3,612,660
|6
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,319
|5,570,521
|7
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|4,200
|5,398,801
|8
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 2 HD
|Nintendo
|June 27
|4,193
|187,168
|9
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,368
|1,125,053
|10
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|3,235
|1,919,269
|11
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,205
|4,355,175
|12
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,121
|3,612,738
|13
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|3,012
|1,317,833
|14
|NSw
|Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|September 22, 2022
|2,384
|345,195
|15
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,368
|1,024,244
|16
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,199
|1,483,664
|17
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|2,193
|2,326,110
|18
|NSw
|Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition
|Nintendo
|July 18
|2,083
|53,101
|19
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|2,080
|222,524
|20
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,055
|77,699
Source: Famitsu