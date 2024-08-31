×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, August 19-25

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 for Switch stays at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: August 19-25

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 10,198 266,189
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 8,491 5,971,181
3 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 8,448 1,396,628
4 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 7,113 7,885,519
5 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 6,847 3,612,660
6 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,319 5,570,521
7 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 4,200 5,398,801
8 NSw Luigi's Mansion 2 HD Nintendo June 27 4,193 187,168
9 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,368 1,125,053
10 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 3,235 1,919,269
11 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,205 4,355,175
12 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,121 3,612,738
13 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 3,012 1,317,833
14 NSw Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival Bandai Namco Entertainment September 22, 2022 2,384 345,195
15 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,368 1,024,244
16 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,199 1,483,664
17 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 2,193 2,326,110
18 NSw Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition Nintendo July 18 2,083 53,101
19 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 2,080 222,524
20 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,055 77,699

Source: Famitsu

