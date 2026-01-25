News
Despair of the Monster Indie Short Anime Film Streams on Fawesome

posted on by Adriana Hazra
June 2019 anime follows 14-year-old girl who learns her family are alien monsters

©Junya Kotani 2019
Fawesome began streaming the Despair of the Monster (Zetsubō no Kaibutsu) indie anime film in December 2025. The film is streaming with Japanese audio with English and Japanese subtitles.

The 29-minute short film originally opened in Japan in June 2019. The film's website describes the anime:

That day, a 14-year-old girl learns her family are alien monsters. She and her little brother never knew because their parents hid it. They stay human with a medicine, but its effect starts to fade — only for her.

The cast includes:

Junya Kotani produced, directed, storyboarded, and wrote the screenplay. Akiko (Gintama, Hell Girl: Two Mirrors voice actor) composed the music. Sakura was the sound mixer. Kiyotaka Kawata (Date A Live, Oshi no Ko) was in charge of sound effects.

Makoto performed the theme song.

