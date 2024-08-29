Uma Musume's Finger Lickin' Good KFC Ad Is Almost as Weird as We Hoped

You won't know what you just watched after seeing the commercial

As one of the largest fast-food chicken chains in Japan since 1970, Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) popularized eating chicken on Christmas in the island nation. There's a perception that it otherwise eschews major collaborations, but when it does, it brings some wild promotional material. This is the case with the recent collaboration with the popular mobile game Uma Musume Pretty Derby beginning on August 24.

Image via x.com ©Cygames, Inc.

Both the KFC and Paka Tube (Uma Musume PR) X (formerly Twitter ) accounts announced the collaboration on August 20. KFC's post notes that customers will receive a special gift when ordering online. In turn, the Paka Tube account posted a short video featuring Kitasan Black and Satono Diamond and a link to a longer video showing all the collaboration items.

According to the video linked in the Paka Tube X post, Uma Musume fans who order the collaboration menu items online will receive their order in a special Uma Musume box and get a trading card featuring Uma Musume characters. Fans will also have the chance to receive an autographed card with an order of the collaboration menu items. Each trading card will also include a serial number for fans to receive in-game items in Uma Musume Pretty Derby . Along with the special box and trading card, 300 lucky fans will win a diorama acrylic stand of the collaborations key visual with their order. Winners of the acrylic stand will also get a special audio message from Gold Ship. The video also noted there would be other events planned for the collaboration, but did not go into detail about them.

The Paka Tube YouTube channel also released an ad featuring Gold Ship dressed as Colonel Sanders. The commercial is a bit on the odd side but is in character for Gold Ship.