Was this episode incredibly stupid and over-the-top? Yes. Was it incredibly predictable and could you see the twists from a mile away? Yes. Am I a little disappointed that nobody died in a series called The Suicide Squad ? Yes. Did that stop this finale from being incredibly enjoyable with flashy animation, a shit ton of callbacks, and the dumbest fun I've had in a while? Absolutely not! If you told me last month that the finale of this anime would involve the whole squad getting magical girl-like transformations, I would've told you it was the dumbest thing I've ever heard but I wouldn't have necessarily thought it would be beyond the show to do something like that. Suicide Squad ISEKAI is an anime about stupidity. It's about making sure that we get as much enjoyment out of this premise as possible so we're going to have big flashy action scenes and we're going to have our cast win in the end! The question is what comes afterwards?

Peace has been restored and the princess becomes the new queen. With the undead queen taken care of, everything should return to normal. We don't even have time to mourn the death of all of the people from the ensuing violence because who cares? Harley certainly doesn't so why should I? That's just the attitude that the show has had. If you thought they would comment on anything deeper then I don't know how you made it to the end of this series without pulling your hair out several times already. It wasn't about getting the reward, it wasn't even about establishing good relationships with the kingdom. The Squad just wanted to do their job, look cool doing it, get a few years off their sentence, and have a nice meal. In a lot of ways, I respect that.

However the question “What comes next?” has a double meaning because this series ends on a cliffhanger. I had a feeling that Joker would play some part in this show because he's one of the most marketable characters in the entire DC pantheon and his whereabouts were never technically resolved. His being in this Isekai world raises a bunch of questions like when he got here and how was he able to do it without anybody noticing when the only portal to this world is practically on Waller's lap. But the logistics of it all don't matter. What matters is that he's here and he's doing what the Joker's most known for, creating chaos. I like his speech when referring to the undead queen and how he only helped her to generate death and destruction. But her desire to rule over everything is what made things feel boring hence why he wasn't against betraying her in the end.

I'm very curious about why he didn't reveal himself to Harley and what his end goal for her is. Harley's characterization in this show has been a bit of a throwback to her older inception where she hasn't broken away from the Joker yet. She still idolizes him and expects to see him soon. Maybe that's become predictable and boring for Joker? I don't know how likely a sequel to the series will be despite its popularity. I still think there is a lot of potential in a follow-up but considering how much of their load they blew this season with the pure indulgence of anime and pop culture, I wonder how much they would have left in the tank for a follow-up.

