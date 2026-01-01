Amazon's Prime Video to Stream The Darwin Incident Anime in N. America

Series debuts in Japan on January 6

Amazon Prime Video will stream the television anime of Shun Umezawa 's The Darwin Incident ( Darwin Jihen ) manga in the U.S. and Canada. The streaming service is listing English, Dutch, Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Latin America), French, Italian, Portuguese, Thai, and Japanese audio for the release.

TOHO animation 's original announcement on December 12 of the anime streaming "exclusively" on Amazon Prime Video did not specify if the anime would stream exclusively there worldwide.

The anime will debut on TV Tokyo and its affiliates on January 6 at 24:00 (effectively January 7 at 12:00 a.m.). The series will also debut on BS TV Tokyo on January 7 and on AT-X on January 9. The anime will debut streaming on Amazon Prime Video in Japan on January 7 at 12:30 a.m.

Naokatsu Tsuda ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ) is directing the anime at BELLNOX FILMS . Katsuichi Nakayama ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ) is the series director. Shinichi Inotsume ( PERSONA 5 the Animation ) is handling the series scripts. Shinpei Tomooka ( BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama ( The Apothecary Diaries ) and Mariko Horikawa ( Sumikkogurashi – Good to be in the corner film) are composing the music, and Yoshikazu Iwanami ( Ajin , Fate/Zero ) is the sound director.

Offiical HIGE DANDISM will perform the opening theme song "Make Me Wonder."

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Created in a biological science lab, Charlie is a half human, half chimpanzee hybrid known as "Humanzee." Raised by his adoptive human parents, Charlie is now 15 and starting high school. There he meets Lucy, a clever loner who becomes his first-ever friend. But his "normal" life is shattered when the animal rights extremists who freed his mother from the lab fifteen years ago reemerge as terrorists bent on kidnapping Charlie at all costs.

Umezawa launched the manga in Afternoon magazine in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's 10th volume on December 23. Kodansha USA Publishing released the eighth volume in English on September 23.

The manga won the 15th Manga Taisho awards in 2022. It also won an Excellence Award in the Manga Division of the Japanese government's Ministry of Cultural Affairs' 25th Japan Media Arts Festival Awards in 2022. The manga also ranked at #10 for manga for male readers in the 2022 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook. The manga was nominated in the 47th and 48th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2023 and 2024, respectively.



Source: Prime Video