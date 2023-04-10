News
47th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 15 nominees in three categories for its 47th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 10.
Best Shōnen Manga
Akane-banashi
Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue
Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku
Saka Mikami
Gachiakuta
Kei Urana
Shangri-La Frontier (was also nominated in 2022)
Ryōsuke Fuji, Katarina
Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange
Kuro Tomiyama, Masahito Soda
Best Shōjo Manga
My Girlfriend's Child
Mamoru Aoi
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Mika Yamamori
Tamon’s B-Side
Yuki Shiwasu
A Sign of Affection (was also nominated in 2022)
Suu Morishita
Best General Manga
Onna no Sono no Hoshi
Yama Wayama
Skip and Loafer (was also nominated in 2022)
Misaki Takamatsu
The Darwin Incident
Shun Umezawa
Manshū Ahen Squad
Tsukasa Monma, Shikako
Medalist
Tsurumaikada
Liaison: Kodomo no Kokoro Shinryōsho
Yonchan, Yūsaku Takemura
In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.
Last year, Taiki Kawakami's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime won the Best Shonen Manga award. Rikachi's Nina the Starry Bride won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Miko Yasu's Police in a Pod won the Best General Manga award.
Sources: Kodansha, Comic Natalie
