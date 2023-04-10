×
News
47th Annual Kodansha Manga Awards' Nominees Announced

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Shangri-La Frontier, A Sign of Affection, Skip and Loafer nominated again

Japanese publisher Kodansha announced the 15 nominees in three categories for its 47th annual Manga Awards on Monday. Kodansha will announce the winner for each category on May 10.

Best Shōnen Manga

1akane
© Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue, Shueisha
Akane-banashi
Yūki Suenaga, Takamasa Moue

2hana
© Saka Mikami, Kodansha
Kaoru Hana wa Rin to Saku
Saka Mikami

3gachi
© Kei Urana, Kodansha
Gachiakuta
Kei Urana

4shang
© Ryōsuke Fuji, Katarina, Kodansha
Shangri-La Frontier (was also nominated in 2022)
Ryōsuke Fuji, Katarina

5megumi
© Kuro Tomiyama, Masahito Soda, Kodansha
Megumi no Daigo: Kyūkoku no Orange
Kuro Tomiyama, Masahito Soda

Best Shōjo Manga

6anoko
© Mamoru Aoi, Kodansha
My Girlfriend's Child
Mamoru Aoi

7uruwashi
© Mika Yamamori, Kodansha
In the Clear Moonlit Dusk
Mika Yamamori

8tamon
© Yuki Shiwasu, Hakusensha
Tamon’s B-Side
Yuki Shiwasu

9yubi
© Suu Morishita, Kodansha
A Sign of Affection (was also nominated in 2022)
Suu Morishita

Best General Manga

2hoshi
© Yama Wayama, Shodensha
Onna no Sono no Hoshi
Yama Wayama

skip
© Misaki Takamatsu, Kodansha
Skip and Loafer (was also nominated in 2022)
Misaki Takamatsu

darwin
© Shun Umezawa, Kodansha
The Darwin Incident
Shun Umezawa

13ahen
© Tsukasa Monma, Shikako, Kodansha
Manshū Ahen Squad
Tsukasa Monma, Shikako

14medalist
© Tsurumaikada, Kodansha
Medalist
Tsurumaikada

15liaison
© Yonchan, Yūsaku Takemura, Kodansha
Liaison: Kodomo no Kokoro Shinryōsho
Yonchan, Yūsaku Takemura

In past years, Kodansha gave out a "Best Children's Manga" award as well, but starting in 2015 Kodansha has integrated the nominees for that category into the Best Shōnen Manga and Best Shōjo Manga categories instead.

Last year, Taiki Kawakami's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime won the Best Shonen Manga award. Rikachi's Nina the Starry Bride won the Best Shōjo Manga award. Miko Yasu's Police in a Pod won the Best General Manga award.

Sources: Kodansha, Comic Natalie

