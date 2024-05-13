Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Game's Opening Movie Trailer Reveals Xbox Series X|S Version in 2024

Game launches on PS5, PS4, Switch in West on Tuesday

Idea Factory International announced on Monday that it will release the Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution game physically and digitally for Xbox Series X|S in 2024. The company streamed an opening movie trailer that features the song "Dream On" by Ayane:

The game will launch physically and digitally for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch in the West on Tuesday.

The PS5, PS4, and Switch versions will get a Limited Edition that includes a hardcover art book, official soundtrack, two cloth posters, steel game case, reversible cover sleeve, collector's box, and an exclusive trading card.

The North American and European releases will include French and Spanish (Spain) subtitles.

There will be a "Day One Edition Dual Pack Plus" in Europe that includes the Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution and Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Day One Edition games as well as an "Acrylic Shikishi."

Idea Factory International describes the game:

The latest installment of the Neptunia series has arrived! The goal of this game is to rebuild and manage a game company! Build your company and turn it into a huge corporation! This latest entry to the world of Neptunia is better than ever! The battle system has been expanded and now allows for a 4-person party, dungeons can be explored on a high-speed motorcycle, and the Heartful Photo Mode will let you express yourself via fun, manga-like creations!

Compile Heart announced the game in March 2023. Compile Heart released the game on PS4, PS5, and Switch in Japan last August.

Source: Press release